A well-established company is recruiting for a
SENIOR SPECIALIST: SYSTEMS ANALYST
CAPE TOWN
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to liaise and coordinate activities between the customer and IT professionals to ensure system problems, enhancements and developments are resolved for the business in accordance with all relevant policies
What you will need?
- 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
- 8 years’ relevant system analysis experience, need to be familiar with multiple varieties of programming languages, operating systems and computer hardware platforms
- Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- systems analysis
- solid
- pl/sql