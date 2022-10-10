Service award for Paratus Zambia

Paratus Zambia has won the Service Excellence Award for the ISP and IAP sector in Zambia.

The service excellence awards are organised and managed by the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM) to recognise, promote, and reward excellence, professionalism, and outstanding achievement in all business sectors of the country.

Nominations for the award are submitted via an online survey, which CICM then opens for the public to vote and runs an intense mystery shopper/caller campaign. The CICM judging committee then further tests and audits all the results. Paratus Zambia won its award not only after the public and mystery shopper votes were collated but also by passing a set of criteria set by the judging committee, which include comparing the details of the submission against reality.

Marius van Vuuren, MD of Paratus Zambia, comments: “Customer service is at the heart of our business and is what sets us apart from the competition. We put our staff and customers first in everything we do. Without happy staff, we can’t have happy customers.

“Our aim is to transform Africa through quality digital infrastructure investment and unmatched customer service. This is our motivation and our driving force, so it is very gratifying to be a winner in such a fiercely competitive sector. It makes us very proud because we are constantly pushing the limits to enable our customers’ growth.”