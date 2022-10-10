Snr Java Developer – R_0793

Oct 10, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Snr Java Developer

  • Java EE
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Angular
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • AWS
  • Cloud

