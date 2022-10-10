Software Developer Manager

Oct 10, 2022

DUR001674 Software Development Manager– Pietermaritzburg
Purpose of the job:
To oversee project management, ensure development is completed on time and within spec, and advise at a design level on choice of architecture and implementation. Daily responsibilities involve mentoring and assisting with technical queries and advising on performance and stability criteria for mission-critical applications across a wide range of software platforms and languages.

Required Qualifications

  • Minimum BSc Degree in Engineering

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • > 10 years of working experience in an engineering software development environment.
  • Solid programming experience in both Object Oriented and Scripted languages
  • Solid relational database experience in designing and writing queries using SQL
  • Experience managing software projects
  • Experience with low-level computer architecture
  • Ability to lead multiple large-scale projects

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
  • An eagerness to embrace change and previously unused technologies
  • Ability to work with a diverse team
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Deadline driven
  • Strategic thinking
  • Goal Orientated
  • Able to work under pressure
  • Ability to speedily resolve problems arising

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

  • Developing
  • software
  • data

