Software Developer Manager

DUR001674 Software Development Manager– Pietermaritzburg
Purpose of the job:
To oversee project management, ensure development is completed on time and within spec, and advise at a design level on choice of architecture and implementation. Daily responsibilities involve mentoring and assisting with technical queries and advising on performance and stability criteria for mission-critical applications across a wide range of software platforms and languages.
Required Qualifications
- Minimum BSc Degree in Engineering
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- > 10 years of working experience in an engineering software development environment.
- Solid programming experience in both Object Oriented and Scripted languages
- Solid relational database experience in designing and writing queries using SQL
- Experience managing software projects
- Experience with low-level computer architecture
- Ability to lead multiple large-scale projects
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to communicate and build relationships at all levels of the organization
- An eagerness to embrace change and previously unused technologies
- Ability to work with a diverse team
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Strategic thinking
- Goal Orientated
- Able to work under pressure
- Ability to speedily resolve problems arising
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- Developing
- software
- data