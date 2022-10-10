Software QA Tester at Fourier Recruitment

A well-known telecommunications company based in Woodmead Sandton, is seeking a Software QA Tester to join their team.

Roles and Responsibilities:

System Testing

Gather all documentation for testing software releases

Test all functions as per requirements to ensure everything is working as per releases notes

Do all negatives tests and provide a report back to development team on the status of the tests conducted on the release of the software

Work with the development team to enhance the testing process and to streamline turn arounds of testing systems and to get the best accuracy and test systems.

Work with the systems team to ensure they deploy of releases correctly

Debug and troubleshoot systems to gather all required information to go back to developers to resolve any defects.

Reporting

Keep a list of all releases and the status of each as to what is being tested and what is next and what is sent back to the developers

Knowledge:

Application support knowledge

Knowledge of window server operations systems

Knowledge of mobile phone operation systems

Know of databases to be able to view data in SQL

Ability to read log files for errors

Trouble shooting problems

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Qualifications: computer science studies or related field

Experience: 2-3+ years in testing systems with proven track record.

Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence

Responsible, Trustworthy, Accurate and Honest

