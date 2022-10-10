Software QA Tester at Fourier Recruitment

A well-known telecommunications company based in Woodmead Sandton, is seeking a Software QA Tester to join their team.
Roles and Responsibilities:
System Testing
- Gather all documentation for testing software releases
- Test all functions as per requirements to ensure everything is working as per releases notes
- Do all negatives tests and provide a report back to development team on the status of the tests conducted on the release of the software
- Work with the development team to enhance the testing process and to streamline turn arounds of testing systems and to get the best accuracy and test systems.
- Work with the systems team to ensure they deploy of releases correctly
- Debug and troubleshoot systems to gather all required information to go back to developers to resolve any defects.
Reporting
- Keep a list of all releases and the status of each as to what is being tested and what is next and what is sent back to the developers
Knowledge:
- Application support knowledge
- Knowledge of window server operations systems
- Knowledge of mobile phone operation systems
- Know of databases to be able to view data in SQL
- Ability to read log files for errors
- Trouble shooting problems
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Qualifications: computer science studies or related field
- Experience: 2-3+ years in testing systems with proven track record.
- Must Have Own Car and Valid Driver’s Licence
- Responsible, Trustworthy, Accurate and Honest