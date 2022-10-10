Software System Designer (Java) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Software System Designer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

To translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team

To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs across multiple asset (s) groupings (higher level of complexity) and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers. Contributes to growingevolving the Design discipline to keep abreast with best practices to enable company’s technology strategy.

Ensure an understanding of system requirements and end to end design to produce the detail design

Ensure understanding of system landscape, standards, legislation and governance to provide effective technical requirements

Provide asset(grouping) level requirements based on analysis in terms of business and stakeholder requirements

Understand existing and new technology /domain in detail in order to provide effective designs

Understand the operational environment and impact of design on the specific environment

Accountable to analyse and produce detailed Designs as per the requirements received

Understand existing and required data in order to Support the domain

Provide input into test plans and cases on a system level

Provide or Build On Existing System Use Cases(optional) and sequence, Class, System Flow, Activity, Component diagrams

Produce Designs that Realise the strategic direction / architecture of the organisation to the best of their ability, based on the end to end solutions and technology road map

Collaborate with the key impacted stakeholders

Evaluate options for risk alternatives and make recommendations to minimise risk to the organisation

Identify and develop mitigation plans for dependency and system conflicts

Conduct impact analysis for systemapplication enhancements or new Innovation

Understand, interpret and review End to End Solution Design

Ensure the delivery of quality minded designs including input to (EQA review) for quality testing

Contribute to integration test packs

Conduct Trouble shooting sessions and assisting developer with queries

Collaborate effectively with all key project stakeholders

Update the asset knowledge base (Technical documentation, Lessons learned , training documentation etc.)

Ensure work product or design enables architect target state fulfilment

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise of systems analysis and design

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities

Contribute to the Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

What we are looking for:

Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields

5 years IT experience

Senior Developer experience

Agile Estimation and Prioritisation (not specific to Agile) experience

Data Modelling experience

Design Patterns experience

Diagramming and Modelling

IT Application

What Technologies you will use:

Angular

JAVA JEE

WPS

BPM

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

JEE

BPM

