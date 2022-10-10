Software System Designer (Java)

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Software System Designer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.
What you will be doing:
- To translate business, other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team
- To translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs across multiple asset (s) groupings (higher level of complexity) and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers. Contributes to growingevolving the Design discipline to keep abreast with best practices to enable company’s technology strategy.
- Ensure an understanding of system requirements and end to end design to produce the detail design
- Ensure understanding of system landscape, standards, legislation and governance to provide effective technical requirements
- Provide asset(grouping) level requirements based on analysis in terms of business and stakeholder requirements
- Understand existing and new technology /domain in detail in order to provide effective designs
- Understand the operational environment and impact of design on the specific environment
- Accountable to analyse and produce detailed Designs as per the requirements received
- Understand existing and required data in order to Support the domain
- Provide input into test plans and cases on a system level
- Provide or Build On Existing System Use Cases(optional) and sequence, Class, System Flow, Activity, Component diagrams
- Produce Designs that Realise the strategic direction / architecture of the organisation to the best of their ability, based on the end to end solutions and technology road map
- Collaborate with the key impacted stakeholders
- Evaluate options for risk alternatives and make recommendations to minimise risk to the organisation
- Identify and develop mitigation plans for dependency and system conflicts
- Conduct impact analysis for systemapplication enhancements or new Innovation
- Understand, interpret and review End to End Solution Design
- Ensure the delivery of quality minded designs including input to (EQA review) for quality testing
- Contribute to integration test packs
- Conduct Trouble shooting sessions and assisting developer with queries
- Collaborate effectively with all key project stakeholders
- Update the asset knowledge base (Technical documentation, Lessons learned , training documentation etc.)
- Ensure work product or design enables architect target state fulfilment
- Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise of systems analysis and design
- Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities
- Contribute to the Company Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT/BSc degree or other related fields
- 5 years IT experience
- Senior Developer experience
- Agile Estimation and Prioritisation (not specific to Agile) experience
- Data Modelling experience
- Design Patterns experience
- Diagramming and Modelling
- IT Application
What Technologies you will use:
- Angular
- JAVA JEE
- WPS
- BPM
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
