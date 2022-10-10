System Engineer

Oct 10, 2022

Position Purpose:
Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Matric Qualification
  • MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

Minimum Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Role / Responsibilities:
Design Information Systems and Related Architecture

  • Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect
  • Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible

Installing and Configuring Information Systems

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
  • Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible

Troubleshoot Information Systems Errors

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
  • Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
  • Provide Customers with regular progress reports

Provide Support on Information Systems

  • Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
  • Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible

Ensure the Continuity of Information Systems

  • Manage Information Systems backups
  • Provide Customers with regular reports and updates

Competencies
Knowledge

  • Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
  • Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
  • Knowledge of Customer Service principles

Skills

  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
  • Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
  • Written and verbal communication skills

Behavioral

  • Customer Responsiveness
  • Problem solving
  • Accurate
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to operate independently and within a team

Desired Skills:

  • ICT environment deploying
  • supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
  • LAN
  • networks
  • servers
  • desktops
  • mobile devices

