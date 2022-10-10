System Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Position Purpose:

Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.

Minimum Qualifications:

Matric Qualification

MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation

Minimum Experience:

5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work overtime, if required

Role / Responsibilities:

Design Information Systems and Related Architecture

Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect

Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible

Installing and Configuring Information Systems

Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer

Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible

Troubleshoot Information Systems Errors

Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer

Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem

Provide Customers with regular progress reports

Provide Support on Information Systems

Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer

Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible

Ensure the Continuity of Information Systems

Manage Information Systems backups

Provide Customers with regular reports and updates

Competencies

Knowledge

Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices

Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture

Knowledge of Customer Service principles

Skills

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies

Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies

Written and verbal communication skills

Behavioral

Customer Responsiveness

Problem solving

Accurate

Attention to detail

Ability to operate independently and within a team

