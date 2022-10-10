System Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Position Purpose:
Responsible for the implementation, maintenance, and support of Information Systems offered to the company and its customers.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Matric Qualification
- MCITP, MCSA, MCSE, Azure Foundation
Minimum Experience:
- 5 years’ experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work overtime, if required
Role / Responsibilities:
Design Information Systems and Related Architecture
- Receive requests from Sales or Solutions Architect
- Provide required design documentation as requested as quickly as possible
Installing and Configuring Information Systems
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
- Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible
Troubleshoot Information Systems Errors
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
- Diagnose possible System errors and take appropriate corrective action to resolve problem
- Provide Customers with regular progress reports
Provide Support on Information Systems
- Receive tickets logged and respond to request from Customer
- Resolve the ticket efficiently and as quickly as possible
Ensure the Continuity of Information Systems
- Manage Information Systems backups
- Provide Customers with regular reports and updates
Competencies
Knowledge
- Knowledge of LAN, networks, servers, desktops, mobile devices
- Knowledge of Information Systems and architecture
- Knowledge of Customer Service principles
Skills
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Microsoft Information Systems and technologies
- Skilled in the installation and troubleshooting of Cloud Information Systems and technologies
- Written and verbal communication skills
Behavioral
- Customer Responsiveness
- Problem solving
- Accurate
- Attention to detail
- Ability to operate independently and within a team
Desired Skills:
- ICT environment deploying
- supporting Microsoft and Cloud Information Systems
- LAN
- networks
- servers
- desktops
- mobile devices