Job Purpose:
The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to ensure that client solution requirements are resolved in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA). They perform configurations, action installations and attend to break/fix events
Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for client’s purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions. Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users. Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution. Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely
KPAs:
- Interact with clients on site to meet complex requirements of a solution
- Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties
- Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution
- Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties
- Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain project documentation
- Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes
- Act as coach and mentor to more junior Implementation Engineers and Technicians
- Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the Engineers, in line with performance targets
- May be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third line telephonic, remote and on-site support and problem management
- Included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected
- Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.
Requirements:
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent
- Project management certification
- Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations
- Good project administration and documentation experience
- Report writing experience
- Basic project management
- Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years)
- Ability to troubleshoot wireless problems
- Experience with wireless
- Knowledge of wireless networks and
- Minimum of CCNA CCNP Wireless preferred.
- Excellent administration and documentation experience
- Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops
- Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential
- Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.
- CCNP or CCIE Certification
- Experience deploying Cisco DNAC
- Experience deploying SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet)
- Experience deploying Meraki
- Experience deploying AirOS and 9800 WLCs
- Experience deploying F5
- LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI Requirements
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AWS
- Tacasa
- ISE
- Radius
- Aruba Switching
- WLC
- SNMP
- IP SLA
- Qos
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years