TS Implementation Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Job Purpose:

The primary responsibility of the TS Implementation Engineer is to ensure that client solution requirements are resolved in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA). They perform configurations, action installations and attend to break/fix events

Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for client’s purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions. Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users. Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution. Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely

KPAs:

Interact with clients on site to meet complex requirements of a solution

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties

Respond to escalated client requests and support client applications to a first line resolution

Escalate complex problems to the relevant third parties

Write reports and proposals and complete and maintain project documentation

Assist with the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes

Act as coach and mentor to more junior Implementation Engineers and Technicians

Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the Engineers, in line with performance targets

May be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third line telephonic, remote and on-site support and problem management

Included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected

Expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.

Requirements:

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training in new technologies and legacy systems or equivalent

Project management certification

Solid work experience in a technical implementation engineering or similar role

Experience engaging with clients and conducting presentations

Good project administration and documentation experience

Report writing experience

Basic project management

Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years)

Ability to troubleshoot wireless problems

Experience with wireless

Knowledge of wireless networks and

Minimum of CCNA CCNP Wireless preferred.

Excellent administration and documentation experience

Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops

Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.

CCNP or CCIE Certification

Experience deploying Cisco DNAC

Experience deploying SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, Fortinet)

Experience deploying Meraki

Experience deploying AirOS and 9800 WLCs

Experience deploying F5

LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI Requirements

Desired Skills:

Azure

AWS

Tacasa

ISE

Radius

Aruba Switching

WLC

SNMP

IP SLA

Qos

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position