UX Designer at Letsema Digital Marketing Agency

The Letsema Group is looking to recruit exceptional, high performing, UX Designer to create first-rate customer experiences across our digital platforms.

You’ll be an out of the box thinker, visualising complex systems, and interaction flows and focusing on a human-centred approach to all design.

You favour clean and simple designs and are able to take high-level problem statements and requirements through conceptual design processes to create beautiful and intuitive user interfaces. You are able to present and effectively communicate your designs with key stakeholders, including product management, business, and engineers.

Responsibilities:

Communicating with clients to understand their requirements

The creation of various aspects of the end user experience, including storyboards, wireframes, and screen flows

Optimise the visual styling of websites, apps, and digital products, focusing on the need to engage customers and improve their experience

Manufacturing working prototypes for testing purposes

Seeking and utilising user feedback, and reacting accordingly to opinions

Establishing the quality of the user experienceand streamlining it to the best effect

Liaising at all times with senior management, clients, end users and stakeholders, often via presentations

Integrate design elements such as fonts, colours, graphics, menus, user buttons and images

Utilise skills and experience to enhance the user process and to incorporate calls to action

Design and implement systems to connect suppliers and customers

Create the optimum customer engagement from browsing to purchasing, ensuring the experience is enjoyable and repeatable

Communicate the strength of brands and products to the customer

Requirements and skills

Proficient in WordPress

You pay strong attention to detail and have a keen eye for aesthetics.

You have excellent communication skills and can clearly articulate your ideas, designs, and suggestions.

You are a strong team player who can collaborate effectively with different stakeholders.

Robust knowledge of UX tools such as Sketch, Axure, InVision Studio, [URL Removed] Craft, Marvel, Figma, Framer and Adobe XD

Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (specifically Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop) and workflow tools such as Zeplin or Avocode advantageous

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Process Design

Product design

Relevant design tools

Writing, editing, proofreading, layout and design skills

Web Design

Desired Skills:

UX

UI

Axure

Wireframing

Sketch

Adobe XD

Adobe Creative Suite

UX Design

Balsamiq

Design Thinking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

MORE ABOUT LETSEMA

This unique and inspiring opportunity exists within an established, organisation that has been proudly serving its clients for more than 25 years. Letsema is a local, independent, black-owned professional services firm at the heart of a diversified investment group. We believe business can be a catalyst for positive social change.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying philosophy.

We believe business can be a catalyst for positive social change.

The embodiment of its name, Letsema brings highly skilled, diverse people together to solve the questions posed to it. We believe diversity drives optimal partnerships, innovative thinking and sustainable impact.

On offer is the opportunity to build your career in a well-established, level 1 B-BBEE consultancy with an exemplary track record. If you are looking to work in an environment that is agile, entrepreneurial and purposeful with direct access to key decision makers

