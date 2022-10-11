Acquisition Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Client based in JHB North seeks the services of an Acquisition Technical Project Manager to oversee vendor and partner relationships. Ensure that we plan, negotiate and execute, high-quality agreements with our suppliers, working closely with our planning, negotiation, and delivery team.
Responsibilities:
Go to the market to secure defined network assets based on guidance provided by negotiators and planners.
– Ensure that the orders secured with vendors are providing Google with the right assets, at the right time and at
the right cost.
– Execute established processes with regard to network acquisitions, and drive projects with defined scope and
complexity.
Exercise discretion and independent judgment in determining appropriate steps.
– Demonstrate traits and attributes of a technical program manager: organized, detail-oriented, and great
communication skIs
Basic project management skills such as project planning, status reporting, timeline estimation, issue tracking,
meeting facilitation, and processing documentation
Qualifications:
- Degree B.Sc in telecommunication or equivalent
- Total years of experience in what industry, discipline, or responsibility:
- 5+ years planning or acquiring technical infrastructure assets in Africa.
- Strong negotiation skills
- Relationship and stakeholder management
Specific Tools or Applications experience: basic knowledge of finance to compare solutions
Desired Skills:
- telecommunication
- planning
- stakeholders
- relationship
- negotiation
- vendors
- acquisitions