Acquisition Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Client based in JHB North seeks the services of an Acquisition Technical Project Manager to oversee vendor and partner relationships. Ensure that we plan, negotiate and execute, high-quality agreements with our suppliers, working closely with our planning, negotiation, and delivery team.

Responsibilities:

Go to the market to secure defined network assets based on guidance provided by negotiators and planners.

– Ensure that the orders secured with vendors are providing Google with the right assets, at the right time and at

the right cost.

– Execute established processes with regard to network acquisitions, and drive projects with defined scope and

complexity.

Exercise discretion and independent judgment in determining appropriate steps.

– Demonstrate traits and attributes of a technical program manager: organized, detail-oriented, and great

communication skIs

Basic project management skills such as project planning, status reporting, timeline estimation, issue tracking,

meeting facilitation, and processing documentation

Qualifications:

Degree B.Sc in telecommunication or equivalent

Total years of experience in what industry, discipline, or responsibility: 5+ years planning or acquiring technical infrastructure assets in Africa. Strong negotiation skills Relationship and stakeholder management



Specific Tools or Applications experience: basic knowledge of finance to compare solutions

Desired Skills:

telecommunication

planning

stakeholders

relationship

negotiation

vendors

acquisitions

