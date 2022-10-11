Automation Test Analyst (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Company with a focus on digital transformation is rapidly expanding its automated testing capability and would like you to join its growing team as an Automation Test Analyst. Your role will be core to its objective of delivering quality software through CI/CD/CT principles, automated regression, performance, and API Testing. The ideal candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar field or 8 Years of additional relevant experience may be substituted for education. You will require 4+ years Software QA and experience developing test strategies, plans & scripts; 3+ years’ experience with backend services testing & test data setup and 2+ years Selenium, Robot Framework, JMeter, Postman or similar. You will also require proficiency with Python, Git, Subversion, Mercurial, SQL, JIRA, Confluence and Business Process Engines.

DUTIES:

Be positive and solution-oriented with team members and stakeholders.

Display critical, quality-oriented, sceptical thinking about the product.

Actively acquire information from stakeholders (rather than relying entirely on written specifications).

Accurately evaluate and report test results, test progress, and product quality.

Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer representatives and stakeholders.

Evaluate existing test scenarios and test plans.

Collaborate within the team, working in pairs with Programmers and other team members.

Respond to change quickly, including changing, adding, or improving test cases.

Update existing test scenarios, test plans, and test scripts, as necessary.

Plan and organise their own work.

Execute testing on both Web front end and back-end systems (Configurations).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field, or comparable experience.

ISTQB Certification, or comparable equivalent, strongly preferred.

Experience/Skills –

8 Years of additional relevant experience may be substituted for education.

4+ Years’ experience in Software Quality Assurance.

4+ Years’ experience in developing test strategies, plans and scripts.

3+ Years’ experience with backend services testing.

3+ Years’ experience with test data setup.

2+ Years’ experience with test automation (Selenium, Robot Framework, JMeter, Postman, or similar).

Python.

Experience using version control (Git, Subversion, Mercurial).

Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL.

Experience in JIRA, Confluence and Business Process Engines.

Advantageous –

Java.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Automation

Test

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position