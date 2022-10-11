AWS Cloud Developer – G1342 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- AWS Cloud Developer
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 5 – 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as Node.js and Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred)
- AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework
- API Gateway, CloudWatch
- EC2
- Docker
- Scripting languages such as JavaScript / TypeScript / Python / other
- Linux / Bash
- JSON
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- LaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs or Virtual networks, including communication with on premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration
- Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible), Puppet
- Monitoring and log analytics, Inspecting app & cloud logs
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge and Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- JAVA 8+, JEE 7, API’s
- REST, SOAP
- Design Patterns
- GIT with Bitbucket, Code versioning
- Microservice, Monolithic, and Domain Driven Design / Architecture Patterns
- CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory
- Maven
- Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Kubernetes
- AGILE or SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Java8+
- Web Design Services