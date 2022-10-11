AWS Cloud Developer – G1342 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 11, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • AWS Cloud Developer

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • At least 5 – 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as Node.js and Java
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred)
  • AWS Cloud Services and Architecture, AWS Serverless Framework
  • API Gateway, CloudWatch
  • EC2
  • Docker
  • Scripting languages such as JavaScript / TypeScript / Python / other
  • Linux / Bash
  • JSON
  • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • LaaS knowledge, e.g., deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs or Virtual networks, including communication with on premise networks o Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Continuous Integration
  • Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g., Ansible), Puppet
  • Monitoring and log analytics, Inspecting app & cloud logs

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge and Experience with:
    • Web Services Design & Deployment
    • JAVA 8+, JEE 7, API’s
    • REST, SOAP
    • Design Patterns
    • GIT with Bitbucket, Code versioning
    • Microservice, Monolithic, and Domain Driven Design / Architecture Patterns
    • CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory
    • Maven
    • Databases both Sql and NoSql
    • Kubernetes
    • AGILE or SCRUM

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Java8+
  • Web Design Services

