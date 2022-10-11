Business Analyst at Letshalo HR Services

Our client is looking for a highly skilled, motivated and dedicated individual who would like to be part of the team.

PURPOSE OF JOB

Responsible for bridging the gap between IT and the business using data analytics to assess processes, determine requirements and deliver data-driven recommendations and reports to executives and stakeholders. Prepare technical documentation as well as managing key milestones with the teams and stakeholders.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions in conjunction with the Software Support team, CTO and Sales.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies for new and existing clients.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings with key stakeholders.

Performing requirements analysis.

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts and sharing with team.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Collaborating with resources and maintaining cost efficiency.

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Performing user acceptance testing with Sales and Development teams.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Evaluating competing resources and priorities and sharing with stakeholders.

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE:

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required.

A bachelor’s degree in business or related field

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Advanced technical skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook, MS Project

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience leading and developing top performing teams.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects operationally and digitally

Experience in EDMS/Content management beneficial

Experience in Agile Development beneficial

If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Analytical And Problem Solving

Ability to Influence

Relationship Building

Relationship Management

Report Writing

leadership skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

