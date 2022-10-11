Business Analyst (Credit Products) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

GUIDE the critical evaluation of new & existing software and application solutions as the next Business Analyst sought by a fast-paced and innovative Financial Institution. With a focus on Credit Products, you will identify risks, issues and decisions needed to support project deliverables and scope. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable Information Technology tertiary qualification, have proven BA experience – at least 3-5 years with detailed knowledge of Banking and IT standards and governance, Testing practices and methodology with basic Project Management.

DUTIES:

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.

Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems.

Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (Prince2).

Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution.

Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology.

Must have proven experience – at least 3-5 years as a Business Analyst (BA).

Must have detailed knowledge of:

Banking and IT standards and governance.

Testing practices and methodology. Basic Project Management experience. A valid Driver’s License and own vehicle is required.



Ideal to have –

Detailed knowledge of:

Agile development life cycle

Change Management

Banking systems

Credit Granting/Savings

Collections Environment MIS/BI/Data Warehousing. Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – EA and Visio. Solid understanding of: Project Management. Communication Skills and Conflict Management.



ATTRIBUTES:

Strategic thinking.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Adapting and responding to change.

Analysing.

Creating and Innovating.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

Learning and researching.

Presenting and communicating information.

Relating and networking.

Working with people.

