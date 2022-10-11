Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 1 year contract role.

What you will be doing:

Data mapping across multiple source systems and digital channel applications

Ensuring that integration between systems are in place and consumption of specific data based on specified business rules

Ensure alignment between various tech teams for UAT and PRD delivery

Implementation, LCT testing, Country support in PRD as well as training where required

Review of current processes and to-be processes (TOM – Target Operating Model)

Write Review Use Cases

Building of testing scenarios and compiling data to be used during testing

Assisting testers during DEV, UAT and LCT

Testing in SITUAT and Post Deployment to PRD

Defect Change Management for the team

Review Training Guide for various stakeholders

Assisting business during UAT, LCT and post implementation

Extracting data and compiling of reports required by business

ComparingRecon data from various systems to ensure alignment

Ensuring alignment between various countries with regards to functionality and Operational processes

Monitoring PRD

PRD Support and Incident management

Working with Technical team as POBA building new channel (backend) using Hadoop, Kafka and Mongo DB to push data to a New Online- and Host channels. (SQL and Python)

Writing technical features (with tasks) in Azure

What we are looking for:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Information Systems, Computer Science or a related field

3 years experience as a Business Analyst.

Prior experience working in the banking industry preferred.

Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business

Strong project management, ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills & communication skills

Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data etc.

Data analysis – Must have proficiency with SQL, Microsoft Excel

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position