Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Purpose
Analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and opportunities to improve the business process. Plan, design and implement new IT solutions.
Core Competencies
– Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results
– Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.
– Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process
– System design experience
– Experience in the following modules / business processes:
– Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable)
– Trade Marketing
– Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand)
– Fixed Assets
– Cash Management and eb-Tax
– Financial background
– Project management experience
– Ability to work in a team
– Ability to conduct training sessions
– Strong communication skills
– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
– Strong facilitation skills
– Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- FMCG
- pharmaceutical
- Business analysis