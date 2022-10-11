Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Purpose

Analyze the business environment to identify IT related gaps and opportunities to improve the business process. Plan, design and implement new IT solutions.

Core Competencies

– Interact with CFO, Financial Managers and Accountants and have good understanding and interpretation of the contents of a company’s financial results

– Oracle EBS R12 implementation and support experience.

– Knowledge of the Pharmaceutical or FMCG business environment and business process

– System design experience

– Experience in the following modules / business processes:

– Procure to Pay (Purchase Orders & Accounts Payable)

– Trade Marketing

– Financial Accounting (General Ledger, GLWand, Subledger Accounting, Report Wand)

– Fixed Assets

– Cash Management and eb-Tax

– Financial background

– Project management experience

– Ability to work in a team

– Ability to conduct training sessions

– Strong communication skills

– Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

– Strong facilitation skills

– Excellent planning and organizing skills with proven ability to meet deadlines and objectives.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

FMCG

pharmaceutical

Business analysis

