Business Systems Project Manager at Southern Oil

Southern Oil Pty Ltd, an established company and market leader in the manufacturing of Canola oil and related products in the retail, food services and bulk sectors, has the following exciting career opportunity in Swellendam.

Short Summary:

The primary responsibility of this position is to manage all aspects of the system project life cycle, and have a hands-on role in the planning, designing and executing of those projects.

You will be responsible for coordinating the project team assignments, providing regular updates to all stakeholders and monitoring progress against the work plan to assure that objectives are met.



Responsibilities:

Identify resources needed for each project, and manage the allocation of the resources accordingly.

Analyse the feasibility of, and develop requirements for new systems and enhancements to existing systems.

Develop and implement workable solutions through a team. Be involved in the decision-making process.

Maintain project controls of completed work against project plans, schedules and budgets

Maintain project controls of completed work along with the necessary administration.

Maintain the planned project timelines, and communicate them to the rest of the company.

Key Competencies:

Education and Skills

A relevant degree in an information and communication technology discipline

Project Management or similar certification will be an advantage

A Minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience would be essential

Experience as Microsoft Project Manager would be an advantage

Interpersonal Skills

Attention to detail and accuracy

Strong analytical aptitude

Strong mathematical aptitude

Planning and organizing skills

Strong communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Initiative and ownership

Stress tolerance

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems

Projects

