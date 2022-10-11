CX Technical Lead – Home/ Fairlands – R1.1m Per Annum at Emerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Fairland

This an exciting opportunity to join South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest-growing financial institute. They are an innovative, award-winning team passionate about improving the lives of their customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their every need

You will be responsible for stakeholder and relationship management and driving the BU to customer-led design

To join the world’s leading and well-established financial house, APPLY TODAY!!!

Technical skills and experience Required:

JavaScript

Angular

React

Leadership Skills

CX

UX

UI

Reference Number for this position is GZ55637 which is a permanent position in Fairlands offering up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Angular

React

Leadership Skills

CX

UX

UI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

