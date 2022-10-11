DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Role Description
As a DevOps Engineer, you will be working within a cross functional IT Operations team. Providing assistance to multiple teams with a focus on optimising deployment processes, testing, monitoring performance and cyber security as priorities.
Roles and Responsibilities:
– Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.
– Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.
– Participates in architecture and software development activities.
– Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.
– Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.
– Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.
Minimum Requirements:
– 2 Years’ experience working in an IT technical support team.
– 1 Years’ experience with Public Cloud (Azure or AWS).
- 1 Years’ experience with Terraform, Ansible, Chef as part of building and releasing infrastructure as code.
- Familiarity with container orchestration services, especially Kubernetes and Terraform
- Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins
- Significant experience with Windows and Linux operating system environments
- Experience with infrastructure scripting solutions such as PowerShell or Python
- Demostrated communication skills
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills
- Process-oriented with great documentation skills
- Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service
- Experience working on Linux based infrastructure
- Experience working on Azure
- Moderate understanding of Ruby, Python, Perl, and Java
- Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo, PostgreSQL
- Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Switching
- Azure