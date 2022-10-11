Intermediate Data Scientist (CPT) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR in-depth knowledge of Data Warehousing and BI environments as an Intermediate Data Scientist is sought by a dynamic Independent Management Consultancy to join its team. Your core role will entail providing statistical analysis, forecasting, predictive modelling, simulation and optimisation to discover trends, opportunities and threats and communicating findings to business users in order to answer business questions. You must possess a Degree in Applied Statistics/Mathematics/Operational Research/Economics or equivalent industry training and experience. Further requirements include 5 years’ experience in Advanced Analytics, Model Building and Optimisation, Data Manipulation & Analysis using SAS and SQL skills or equivalent analytical platform skills, knowledge of Data Warehousing and BI environments, experience with Big Data ecosystems & strong theoretical and practical knowledge of advanced analytical techniques, including statistical methods, segmentation, experimental design, neural networks, data mining, optimisation techniques. ·

DUTIES:

Provide business insights through statistical analysis, forecasting, predictive modelling, simulation and optimisation. Identify, explore, examine, integrate and scrub data from multiple disparate data sources required to answer complex business questions.

Design advanced analytics (quantitative) models that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.

Analyse model results, interpret findings and communicate these findings in commercial terms to Business Users so that the business impact is clearly understood.

Confidently and clearly communicate analytical results to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Recommend solutions for creating revenue and reducing costs/loss based on model results.

Run and automate regular reporting and operationalise successful models.

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with BI Analysts / Data Scientists / Use Case Owners in the business

Work closely with the Data Analyst(s) to assist in answering complex business problems that require statistical analysis.

Regularly monitor internal and external customer needs and make appropriate recommendations.

Remain current with retail industry and Business Intelligence and data trends that will have business strategy implications or can be used to support recommendations to continually ‘test and learn/ to generate value. ·

Remain current with developments in advanced analytics and methodologies.

Establish effective and collaborative partnerships with relevant business and IT teams, particularly the BI source systems.

Remain current with developments in advanced analytics technology and methodologies.

Monitor and report on the progress of IT management’s remediation of IT audit findings and IT risks.

Contribute to the assessment and selection of IT GRC applications, solutions and services.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Applied Statistics, Mathematics, Operational Research, Economics, Data Engineering, Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience. Advanced Degree (Honours or Masters) preferred.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 5 years in Advanced Analytics, Model Building and Optimisation.

Experience with Data Manipulation and Analysis using SAS and SQL skills or equivalent analytical platform skills.

In depth knowledge of Data Warehousing and BI environments.

Strong theoretical and practical knowledge of advanced analytical techniques, including statistical methods, segmentation, experimental design, neural networks, data mining, optimisation techniques. ·

Experience with Big Data ecosystems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to identify which business problems will have the most value to the organisation if addressed through an advanced analytics solution. ·

Able to deal with situations where there are a lot of unknowns.

Deeply curious and a strong desire to go beneath the surface of a problem.

Courage to question existing assumptions and business processes and the ability to drive change and influence how the organisation approaches business challenges.

