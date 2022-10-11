Junior Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for a Junior Developer.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science.
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in IT related field
- Knowledge of basic coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
- Basic programming experience.
- Knowledge of databases and operating systems.
- Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
- Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.
- Detail-oriented.
- Basic eCommerce knowledge and understanding is advantageous.
- Some skills and experience in the use of GIT as version control
- Experience in Linux (advantageous)
- Valid code B driver’s license and own transport
- Passed credit and criminal checks
- South African Citizen or valid South African work permit
Desired Behavioral indicators:
- The ability to interact and collaborate with a dynamic and ambitious team.
- Good verbal and written communication.
- Team player with a positive attitude; being proactive.
- Strong problem-solving skills, with critical and analytical thinking.
- The ability to work under supervision and learn from others incl. mentors
- The ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet deadlines.
- Must have a good understanding of user interfaces and modern web design standards.
- Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies.
- The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
- The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues.
- Commercial and business awareness.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Assisting the senior development team members with all aspects of software design, coding, and testing.
- Attending and contributing to company development meetings.
- Learning the codebase of the various projects that you are on and improving your coding skills.
- Writing and maintaining good quality code with as few errors as possible.
- Writing and maintaining unit tests for automation and evolution of our CI/CD implementation across projects.
- Resolving and fixing bugs that are noticed in projects that you are working on.
- Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
- Responding to requests from the development team.
- Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.
