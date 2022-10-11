Mid Front End Developer (JavaScript/React) (Contract) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

OUR client, a dynamic NPO providing sustainable solutions to urban communities seeks the coding talents of a Mid Front End Developer to join its team. The ideal candidate must have 2 years’ experience working with JavaScript or React or similar Front End tech, able to connect APIs & 3rd party integrations to Front End components, experience with modular asset builds for reusability with strong organisation skills to be able to manage multiple timelines and complete tasks quickly within the constraints of clients’ timelines and budgets. Any experience working with Python web applications will prove hugely beneficial. Please note this is a 1-Year Contract.

At least 2 years working with JS/React and/or similar Front End technologies.

Connecting APIs & 3rd party integrations to Front End components.

Modular asset builds for reusability.

Sound understanding of Web Front end architecture.

Team player with a collaborative spirit.

Attention to detail.

Ability and willingness to communicate directly with peers, managers, and clients.

Strong organisation skills to manage multiple timelines and complete tasks quickly within the constraints of clients’ timelines and budgets.

Able to grow professionally in a highly flexible and fast-moving environment.

Empathy and openness.

Bonus –

Worked with Python web applications.

