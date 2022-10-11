Network Implementation Engineer – IT at WebHelp UK – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Do you have network implementation experience, and are you seeking a new job in Cape Town, South Africa? If so, we’d love to hear from you! Webhelp is looking for a dedicated and skilled Network Implementation Engineer to join our inclusive and welcoming team. This full-time network implementation role comes with an attractive salary and benefits package.

As a flexible Network Implementation Engineer, you will assist and understudy the Network Architects in implementing project-defined changes to implement Webhelp’s internal and client-specific IT solutions relating to networks for the UK geography, which presently includes the UK, South Africa and India. You will also assist the Network Architect in implementing network designs of best-in-class, cost-effective and resilient networks that may encompass several elements depending on the nature of the client or internal requirement.

In your first few weeks in this Network Implementation Engineer role, you can expect to:

Implement purposeful and planned network technology solutions, both internally and pertaining to providing services for new and existing clients

Ensure that all network implementations meet the security and compliance standards required

Keep abreast of client and company strategy and developments and maintain awareness of BPO/contact centre industry developments

Maintain client confidentiality, adhering to Webhelp data and communication policies

To apply for this network implementation engineering role, you will need proven written and oral communication skills and excellent influencing skills within senior management teams. You will also require exceptional time management, organisational skills, and the ability to work under pressure without losing sight of priorities. In addition, you should have good attention to detail as well as excellent analytical and numerate skills. A results-focused approach, commitment to high personal standards and a desire to achieve are also essential.

In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you will receive a generous salary and benefits package, joining a welcoming and inclusive culture.

To learn more and apply for this Network Implementation Engineer job in Cape Town, South Africa, apply today. We look forward to hearing from you!

Join our fun-loving inclusive community of more than 100,000 passionate people who work across 190 locations in over 50 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position