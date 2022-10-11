Project Manager at GIBB – Gauteng New Redruth

GIBB Mining is a multi-disciplinary engineering design and project management enterprise, specialising in innovative and sustainable techno-economic holistic solutions for mining projects, from concept stage to commissioning and handover. Here you will find an environment conducive to helping you make the most of your abilities and skills.

This Sector is looking for another talented professional to complement their team, in the form of a Project Manager.

We welcome your application if you believe you meet the requirements for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions

* No email applications will be accepted. Only applications received via Direct Hire will be considered.

Core Purpose

This position liaises with the Project Steering Committee, Procurement Manager and Officers, Engineers, Project Team Members, Clients, Sub-Consultants, Quantity Surveyors, Project Controls Manager, Suppliers and Contractors. The successful candidate will report to the General Manager.

Key Performance Indicators (KPAs)

Policies and Procedures Develop, align, and implementation of project Policies and Procedures which will support all operational and customer requirements, which will be aligned with the key Client requirements

Client Delivery Strategies Develop Strategies that will support and align the client requirements to internal and external business needs

Ethical Procurement Standards Ensuring that all projects and related activities are executed to the highest ethical standard and comply in all respects with GIBB and the Client’s corporate governance requirements

Staff Development Identify staff development needs and carry out internal and external training to ensure an improved level of competency within the Procurement discipline

Team Culture Foster Team Culture which will align all groups, stakeholder, Clients, and Procurement services

Information / Document Management Develop a culture of strict compliance to Document Management protocols and procedures



Job Requirements

Qualifications:

Bachelor Degree in Engineering

Professional Registered with ECSA

Project Management qualification with NEC and FIDIC contract knowledge and experience and registered with PMI or SACPCMP

Experience:

Minimum of 10-15 years of engineering experience.

Minimum 5-10 years of EPCM / EPC Project Management experience in multi-disciplinary execution projects

Must have completed a minimum of one mega project in an EPCM Project Manager role, from cradle to grave.

Sound EPCM /EPC Project Management knowledge

Contract Management knowledge and development of different forms of Contract

Excellent negotiation skills

Proven experience in the delivery of EPC/EPCM projects

Desired Skills:

Business Sense

Expertise/Technically astute

Relationship Building

