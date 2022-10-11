Real Time Analyst

My client within the telecommunications industry is seeking a Real Time Analyst with 1 year experience.

Duties:

Prepare daily and weekly Operations reports on Metrics such as Call Volumes, AHT, Occupancy etc. and other operational metrics

Analyse reports and check for any deviance, errors etc.

Requirements:

Graduate/Undergrade

1 Year experience in the position of Real Time Analyst

6 Months + experience in MS Excel/Access skills

Good Analytical capability

Desired Skills:

Real Time Analyst

RTA

Reporting

Call Centre

BPO

Learn more/Apply for this position