My client within the telecommunications industry is seeking a Real Time Analyst with 1 year experience.
Duties:
- Prepare daily and weekly Operations reports on Metrics such as Call Volumes, AHT, Occupancy etc. and other operational metrics
- Analyse reports and check for any deviance, errors etc.
Requirements:
- Graduate/Undergrade
- 1 Year experience in the position of Real Time Analyst
- 6 Months + experience in MS Excel/Access skills
- Good Analytical capability
Desired Skills:
- Real Time Analyst
- RTA
- Reporting
- Call Centre
- BPO