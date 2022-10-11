Senior Angular Developer – Western Cape Century City

Role Description
- An exciting opportunity awaits an experienced software developer in this space looking to further their career as a Senior Angular web application developer responsible for the development and technical leadership of healthcare solutions.
- This senior role operates within a cross-functional, agile software development team and focusses on the development of a modern SA application suite, inter-operating with many web services as per the Clients International architecture and technology guidelines.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Build and present clean, functionally excellent, fast, graphically beautiful, secure, well tested & documented, usable and technically sound frontends to meet the needs of our users by understanding the requirements, the domain and the big picture
- Work closely with other developers, DevOps, QA as well as Product Owners, Requirements Engineers and UX-Designers to refine specifications and deliver software
- Estimate, plan and review stories and code with the team
- All base level testing (unit, usability, performance, etc.) and developer side documentation
- Work with and technically lead frontend development across international teams
Skills Requirements
- You’ll need excellent visual, verbal, written and presentation skills to communicate concepts clearly to different audiences.
- We are looking for someone with 5+ years of experience and can explain it to others. If you’ve worked in healthcare or related fields, this will be a plus.
- If you have a degree or diploma or certification or work experience in a related field – let us know.
- Development – Our frontends are Angular, therefore familiarity with Angular 8+, NgRx, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript/TypeScript, Material Design, JSON, XML, Nightwatch, and Jasmine. Knowledge of OpenAPI, NgxTranslate/i18n, FHIR & HL7 is advantageous.
- Experience with Bootstrap, Node.js, Redux, React, Vue, RxJS along with OAuth and/or KeyCloak is appreciated.
- Good understanding of software engineering & frontend design principles, architectural concepts, design patterns as well as resilience, security, performance, testing, backend concepts and an ability to put together mock-ups or prototypes with ease
- Team player, our values are centred around teamwork. We learn, fail and succeed together and support each other.
Desired Skills:
- Senior Angular Developer