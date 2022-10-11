Senior Frontend Developer with Typescript and Angular – Netherlands – up to R1m per annum at Emerge IT Recruitment

An innovative data-driven organization with a core focus in sustainable Healthcare and headquarters located in Amsterdam is currently looking for a Senior Front-end Angular Developer to assist with the mobile health benefits platform and work alongside a diverse team delivering quality solutions for end-users to ensure maximum impact.

If you are keen on a fast-paced, technically strong, international platform, making an impact, paying it forward, then this is the opportunity for you. You must be willing to relocate to the Netherlands.

6+ years software development experience with a pure passion for the Frontend

Highly skilled in Angular 10+, React, & [URL Removed]

Experience in TypeScript, JavaScript, REST API, GraphQL, and Bitbucket

Cypress or other automated testing tools

Security and GDPR are part of your development cycle

BSc in software engineering or similar

Reference Number for this position is MK53748 which is a permanent position based in the Netherlands, offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

