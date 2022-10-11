Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Oct 11, 2022

Industry – IT / Investment Banking
Legal Requirements – Passed credit and criminal checks / S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID

General Project Information:

  • Global Markets Arica project roll out on a vendor platform across multiple jurisdictions
  • RFP for a new markets platform for broader Africa

Required Qualifications and Experience

Project Manager Experience:

  • 10+ years project management experience implementing business applications and solutions
  • 5+ years’ experience in investment banking and global markets products
  • 3+ years’ experience in implementing solutions in various African countries
  • Solid experience in managing and delivering IT applications / integration projects and budgets
  • Solid experience in managing third party vendor delivery

Additional:

  • Experience in global markets products and platforms
  • Experience in management of RFP processes for the selection of new platforms / applications

Qualifications:

  • NQF 6 preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Global Markets
  • Investment Banking
  • IT Project Management
  • Project Management
  • RFP
  • Integration Projects
  • Integration
  • Information Technology
  • IT
  • Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large bank

