Senior IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandton

Industry – IT / Investment Banking
Legal Requirements – Passed credit and criminal checks / S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID
General Project Information:
- Global Markets Arica project roll out on a vendor platform across multiple jurisdictions
- RFP for a new markets platform for broader Africa
Required Qualifications and Experience
Project Manager Experience:
- 10+ years project management experience implementing business applications and solutions
- 5+ years’ experience in investment banking and global markets products
- 3+ years’ experience in implementing solutions in various African countries
- Solid experience in managing and delivering IT applications / integration projects and budgets
- Solid experience in managing third party vendor delivery
Additional:
- Experience in global markets products and platforms
- Experience in management of RFP processes for the selection of new platforms / applications
Qualifications:
- NQF 6 preferred
Desired Skills:
- Global Markets
- Investment Banking
- IT Project Management
- Project Management
- RFP
- Integration Projects
- Integration
- Information Technology
- IT
- Banking
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large bank