Senior Java Developer – Sandton/ Hybrid – R850 per hour at Emerge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is on the lookout for a Senior Java Developer. Their innovative team is seeking an energetic dev that’s going to ensure they remain ahead of their competition.

You will be responsible the designing, developing, and implementing Java applications to support business requirements as well as following approved life cycle methodologies, creating design documents, writing code and performing unit and functional testing of software

This dynamic Company rewards performance and offers exciting opportunities to those wishing to expand their horizons. APPLY NOW!

Required:

Matric

B.Sc. Computer Science or Informatics Degree

Experience:

8 years’ experience developing Java applications

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

Reference Number for this position is MK55053 which is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton/ Remote offering a contract rate of R800 to R850 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Learn more/Apply for this position