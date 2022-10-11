Senior Test Analyst at iLaunch

Our client, Large Corporate, is looking to employ a Senior Test Analyst who is not only able to lead a team, but also get things done working as Senior Test Analyst and Tester.
- Manage delivery of work stream test activity and product a detailed test plan as well as sprints
- Produce Daily Test Summary Reports during test execution on behalf of test team
- Defect management
- Review test basis documents and develop test requirements, cases, scripts and data
- Execute tests and documents results with evidence
- Log defects and retest fixes
- Assist in Test Planning f
- Create and manage focus group for team related to project activities.
- Perform detailed analysis of requirements and identify gaps.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification / Certification ISTQB or similar essential
- Min 4 years experience working as Test Lead / Senior Test Analyst
- Ability to do Test Analyst work as well as Tester work
- Knowledge of test management tools essential
- Would like these 3 resources to become the Test Team Leads for other work packages going forward
- Test methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Hybrid)
- A broad knowledge of different types of testing is needed