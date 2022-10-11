Senior Test Analyst at iLaunch

Oct 11, 2022

Our client, Large Corporate, is looking to employ a Senior Test Analyst who is not only able to lead a team, but also get things done working as Senior Test Analyst and Tester.

  • Manage delivery of work stream test activity and product a detailed test plan as well as sprints
  • Produce Daily Test Summary Reports during test execution on behalf of test team
  • Defect management
  • Review test basis documents and develop test requirements, cases, scripts and data
  • Execute tests and documents results with evidence
  • Log defects and retest fixes
  • Assist in Test Planning f
  • Create and manage focus group for team related to project activities.
  • Perform detailed analysis of requirements and identify gaps.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification / Certification ISTQB or similar essential
  • Min 4 years experience working as Test Lead / Senior Test Analyst
  • Ability to do Test Analyst work as well as Tester work
  • Knowledge of test management tools essential
  • Would like these 3 resources to become the Test Team Leads for other work packages going forward
  • Test methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Hybrid)
  • A broad knowledge of different types of testing is needed

