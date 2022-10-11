Senior Test Analyst at iLaunch

Our client, Large Corporate, is looking to employ a Senior Test Analyst who is not only able to lead a team, but also get things done working as Senior Test Analyst and Tester.

Manage delivery of work stream test activity and product a detailed test plan as well as sprints

Produce Daily Test Summary Reports during test execution on behalf of test team

Defect management

Review test basis documents and develop test requirements, cases, scripts and data

Execute tests and documents results with evidence

Log defects and retest fixes

Assist in Test Planning f

Create and manage focus group for team related to project activities.

Perform detailed analysis of requirements and identify gaps.

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary Qualification / Certification ISTQB or similar essential

Min 4 years experience working as Test Lead / Senior Test Analyst

Ability to do Test Analyst work as well as Tester work

Knowledge of test management tools essential

Would like these 3 resources to become the Test Team Leads for other work packages going forward

Test methodologies (Waterfall, Agile, Hybrid)

A broad knowledge of different types of testing is needed

