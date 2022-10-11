Software Developer at Bay Recruit

We are looking to fill the role of a an Intermediate Software Developer in our office based in Sandton. The candidate will be required to work full-time in the office.

The Skills required for this position are:

  • Must have atleast 3 years working experience as .NET development
  • Solid C# development experience
  • Experience using C# 4+
  • ASP.NET coding experience
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience
  • HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • Angular Typescript

Experience advantageous but not required

  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • Other languages
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI / Rset services
  • Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industies will be beneficial but not essential

  • Insurance
  • Accounting
  • Financial

Quailications

  • Matric
  • BSc Information Technology or any related IT qualification

