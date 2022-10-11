Software Developer at Bay Recruit

We are looking to fill the role of a an Intermediate Software Developer in our office based in Sandton. The candidate will be required to work full-time in the office.

The Skills required for this position are:

Must have atleast 3 years working experience as .NET development

Solid C# development experience

Experience using C# 4+

ASP.NET coding experience

Good MS SQL design and programming experience

HTML, Javascript and CSS

Angular Typescript

Experience advantageous but not required

Domain driven design

MVC

Other languages

SSRS

WebAPI / Rset services

Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industies will be beneficial but not essential

Insurance

Accounting

Financial

Quailications

Matric

BSc Information Technology or any related IT qualification

Desired Skills:

Solid C#

ASP.NET

HTML

Good MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

