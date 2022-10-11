Software Developer at Bay Recruit

We are looking to fill the role of a an Intermediate Software Developer in our office based in Sandton. The candidate will be required to work full-time in the office.
The Skills required for this position are:
- Must have atleast 3 years working experience as .NET development
- Solid C# development experience
- Experience using C# 4+
- ASP.NET coding experience
- Good MS SQL design and programming experience
- HTML, Javascript and CSS
- Angular Typescript
Experience advantageous but not required
- Domain driven design
- MVC
- Other languages
- SSRS
- WebAPI / Rset services
- Architecture experience
Exposure to the following industies will be beneficial but not essential
- Insurance
- Accounting
- Financial
Quailications
- Matric
- BSc Information Technology or any related IT qualification
Desired Skills:
- Solid C#
- ASP.NET
- HTML
- Good MS SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree