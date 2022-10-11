Software Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Software Developer

JOB SPECIFICATION

Intermediate software developer requirements

Skills and experience required:

At least 3+ years .NET development experience

Solid C# development experience

Experience using C# 4+

ASP.NET coding experience

Good MS SQL design and programming experience

HTML, Javascript and CSS

Angular Typescript

Experience advantageous:

Domain driven design

MVC

Other languages

SSRS

WebAPI / Rest services

Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

Insurance

Accounting

Financial

Desired Skills:

Angular Typescript

Javascript and CSS

MS SQL design

