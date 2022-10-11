Software Developer II (BPM) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 11, 2022

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with 3 – 6 years BPM Development Experience.
Job Purpose:

  • To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other Software Developers.

Exposure / Experience:

  • At least 3+ years’ experience with BPM product and not more than 6years.
  • Landed few projects into a production environment. (Within a banking industry will be advantageous).
  • Dealt with technical platform as well as development related problems.

Key Critical Skills:

  • Run with and action PMRs with IBM.
  • Run with Changes required based on BAU changes.
  • Manage and ensure stability of the environment.
  • Have some understanding of the impact of your code to hardware and network for better performing solutions.
  • Participate in Disaster recovery planning and testing.
  • Deliver on small to medium systems related activities (Configuration, parameterisation, small upgrades, systems software upgrades or environmental changes).
  • Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product.
  • Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM.
  • Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous.
  • BPM/BAW Development.
  • DB2.
  • JavaScript.

Desired Skills:

  • BPM
  • Java
  • Coding
  • JavaScript
  • DB2

