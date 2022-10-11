Software Developer II (BPM) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with 3 – 6 years BPM Development Experience.
Job Purpose:
- To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other Software Developers.
Exposure / Experience:
- At least 3+ years’ experience with BPM product and not more than 6years.
- Landed few projects into a production environment. (Within a banking industry will be advantageous).
- Dealt with technical platform as well as development related problems.
Key Critical Skills:
- Run with and action PMRs with IBM.
- Run with Changes required based on BAU changes.
- Manage and ensure stability of the environment.
- Have some understanding of the impact of your code to hardware and network for better performing solutions.
- Participate in Disaster recovery planning and testing.
- Deliver on small to medium systems related activities (Configuration, parameterisation, small upgrades, systems software upgrades or environmental changes).
- Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product.
- Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM.
- Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous.
- BPM/BAW Development.
- DB2.
- JavaScript.
Desired Skills:
- BPM
- Java
- Coding
- JavaScript
- DB2