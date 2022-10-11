Software Developer II (BPM)

Our client is looking for a Software Developer with 3 – 6 years BPM Development Experience.

Job Purpose:

To realise the detailed design through programming and configuration and provide guidance and mentoring to other Software Developers.

Exposure / Experience:

At least 3+ years’ experience with BPM product and not more than 6years.

Landed few projects into a production environment. (Within a banking industry will be advantageous).

Dealt with technical platform as well as development related problems.

Key Critical Skills:

Run with and action PMRs with IBM.

Run with Changes required based on BAU changes.

Manage and ensure stability of the environment.

Have some understanding of the impact of your code to hardware and network for better performing solutions.

Participate in Disaster recovery planning and testing.

Deliver on small to medium systems related activities (Configuration, parameterisation, small upgrades, systems software upgrades or environmental changes).

Good knowledge of BPM/BAW as a product.

Knowledge of BPM code and ability to code solutions using BPM.

Java coding language and ability to code will be advantageous.

BPM/BAW Development.

DB2.

JavaScript.

Desired Skills:

BPM

Java

Coding

JavaScript

DB2

