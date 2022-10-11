Solutions Architect

Our client is a world-class retail group that has an exciting permanent position for an analytical and mathematical team player. As solutions architect you will be required to use your design and technical skills to translate business requirements into proposed technical solutions designed with excellent technical analysis skills.

You will use your knowledge of how to perform system analysis, end to end documentation and techniques to enhance the data models, whilst supporting the development of systems strategies and plan the organisations area, which is specifically responsible for early management of IT change and demand.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience

Experience in financial services and retail industries

Ability to take complex technologies and translate them to a less technical audience

Understanding of cloud computing

Knowledge of relevant solutions components

Desired Skills:

Cloud Computing

solutions

Financial Services

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position