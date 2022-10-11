Systems Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Join a leading provider of personal and developmental credit products who have significant growth ambitions that are based on simple to understand and efficient processes, digital innovation, strong partnerships and data driven decisions and analytics. This hybrid role based in Durban waits for no man or woman , APPLY NOW!!

The systems environment is ! Digital enablement and data driven decision making are key drivers of the future systems roadmap.

This is a hands-on role with a strong data focus, and the need for accuracy, logic and an ability to communicate complex ideas to others. You will report to the Head of IT.

REQUIREMENTS :

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems as required

Designing new computer systems and frameworks

Troubleshooting technical issues

Collaborating with Business Analysts, Project Leads, Data Analysts and IT teams to resolve issues, make changes and introduce new functionality, while ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Define and coordinate the execution of testing procedures, and develop test cases to serve the overall quality assurance process

Creating system guidelines and manuals for the organization

Running training sessions and workshops on system processes

Developing and implementing maintenance procedures, monitor systems health, gather system statistics, and generating reports on efficiencies and improvement areas

Risk mitigation planning

Monitoring and auditing data quality

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology, or 4-6 years’ experience working with information technologies and systems analysis

Additional IT Certifications would be advantageous!

Preferred Skills

Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, and implementing new applications and systems

System integration best practices

Working knowledge of a wide variety of programming languages

Project management skills

Excellent analytical skills

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration

Exposure to Financial Sector

Experience working with Web based and Mobile applications and API’s

For more information on this role please send your updated CV and Skills Matric to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

SQL

Hybrid working

Durban

API

Web

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group life and hybrid working

Learn more/Apply for this position