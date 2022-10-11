Technical Investment Content Developer at Candidate Connect – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Rare opportunity to join a leading investment team in Cape Town as a Technical Investment Content Developer. This is a technical writing role that, in short, translates technical information into client friendly communication.

This role is best suited to a candidate with at 5-8 years’ experience in Asset Management / Investments and with a CFA. Excellent communication and writing skills, and the ability to work with various stakeholders to achieve top outcomes for a variety of audiences. Outstanding prioritising abilities with a strong attention to detail.

Some core involvements include:

Understand the business’ products and services, and create technical content to represent the business in marketing, business development, and client relationship management

Contribute to the achievement of the company’s business development and overall strategic objectives.

Create, manage and utilise content: Review, rewrite and/or create collateral Drive maintenance and expansion of library of marketing and business development content Project manage creation of collateral and strategy for new products and services

Produce targeted proposals, pitch presentations, Due Diligence Questionnaires (DDQ), RFPs, and customised marketing collateral: Manage completion of full submissions (with senior executives’ assistance as needed) Become the content expert for RFPs and DDQs Drive maintenance and usage of the company’s online Content library Assist in writing, proofreading and editing



About The Employer:

Dynamic investment company

