Analyst Programmer

POSITION PURPOSE
- Plan, Build, and run systems and services including all day-to-day systems development work in accordance with requirements , polices and procedures
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- National Diploma IT or related (NQF level 6)
- 3 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment
- Good Programmer knowledge and skills
- Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems
- Ideal Requirements
- 3years systems developer systems preferably on mining or plant environment strong Delphi and Sql Skills
- Knowledge of the operating principles, fundamental concepts of data, data communications and systems integration
- IT Service Management
Ideal Requirements:
- Degree in IT or related (NQF level 7) mining or plant environment
- Advanced Programme knowledge and skills
- Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems
- Advanced Delphi and SQL skills
- Advanced knowledge of database and SQL functions
- 5 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment
- Delphi and Sql programming skills of at least 5 years
- Knows, understands, and can analyse the key components of a business and their inter-relationship
POSITION OUTPUTS
Ensure Effective Development:
- Carry out plan, build and run of all non-ERP software applications
- Develop database structure and standards
- Carry out data and database related activities
- Carry out development of systems
- Always strive to enhance and develop new functions to make current applications more user friendly
Ensure effective software integration:
- Carry out all systems integration functions
- Design integration tests and compile integration test data
- Perform data analysis
- Standardise data fields
- Ensure effective software implementation
- Assist with projects
- Participates in execution of projects
- Talking control of a new project
- Laying out a strategy with all the relevant parties involved
Ensure effective maintenance:
- Maintain and upgrade systems and service support
- Provide required support to assist users with queries on all manufacturing systems
- Act as custodian of systems and provide service delivery
- Engage relevant resources and service providers to support and service
Change Management:
- Implement all changes in area of responsibility and participate in other ICT changes
- Able to plan, design and implement processes to deal with change
Desired Skills:
- SQL skills
- Delphi
- software implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma