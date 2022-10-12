Analyst Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal North Coast

Oct 12, 2022

POSITION PURPOSE

  • Plan, Build, and run systems and services including all day-to-day systems development work in accordance with requirements , polices and procedures

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • National Diploma IT or related (NQF level 6)
  • 3 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment
  • Good Programmer knowledge and skills
  • Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems
  • Ideal Requirements
  • 3years systems developer systems preferably on mining or plant environment strong Delphi and Sql Skills
  • Knowledge of the operating principles, fundamental concepts of data, data communications and systems integration
  • IT Service Management

Ideal Requirements:

  • Degree in IT or related (NQF level 7) mining or plant environment
  • Advanced Programme knowledge and skills
  • Knowledge and understanding of large mine or plant related systems
  • Advanced Delphi and SQL skills
  • Advanced knowledge of database and SQL functions
  • 5 years systems development experience in mine/plant or related environment
  • Delphi and Sql programming skills of at least 5 years
  • Knows, understands, and can analyse the key components of a business and their inter-relationship

POSITION OUTPUTS
Ensure Effective Development:

  • Carry out plan, build and run of all non-ERP software applications
  • Develop database structure and standards
  • Carry out data and database related activities
  • Carry out development of systems
  • Always strive to enhance and develop new functions to make current applications more user friendly

Ensure effective software integration:

  • Carry out all systems integration functions
  • Design integration tests and compile integration test data
  • Perform data analysis
  • Standardise data fields
  • Ensure effective software implementation
  • Assist with projects
  • Participates in execution of projects
  • Talking control of a new project
  • Laying out a strategy with all the relevant parties involved

Ensure effective maintenance:

  • Maintain and upgrade systems and service support
  • Provide required support to assist users with queries on all manufacturing systems
  • Act as custodian of systems and provide service delivery
  • Engage relevant resources and service providers to support and service

Change Management:

  • Implement all changes in area of responsibility and participate in other ICT changes
  • Able to plan, design and implement processes to deal with change

Desired Skills:

  • SQL skills
  • Delphi
  • software implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

