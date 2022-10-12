Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a independent contract basis
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training documents that the business can use.
- Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement
- Maintaining process and data models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.
- Understanding how new laws, regulations and developments will impact businesses in the short term insurance sector
Key Outputs
- Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components
- Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business
- Participate in the solution design process
- Prepare the requirements specifications
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration
- Performing business analysis and process improvement
- Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training
- Assist (when necessary) with systems testing
- Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant business qualification including some financial studies
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognised training institution
- Experience in financial analysis would be preferred
- 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
- Experience in technical writing
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
- Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect, would be an advantage
SKILLS
- Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN
- Business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar
- UML would be a recommendation
- Repository-Based Modeling tools like Enterprise Architect.
KNOWLEDGE
- Financial management
- Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)
COMPETENCIES
- Working with people
- Deciding and initiating action
- Planning and organizing
- Negotiating and influencing
- Facilitation
- Ability to manage own workload and timelines
