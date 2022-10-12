Business Information Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

OBJECTIVE:
The primary purpose of the role is to support the implementation, enhancement, and maintenance of Business Intelligence applications and custom solutions to help drive business efficiency and achieve strategic goals.
To provide the technical expertise required to support and advance application and system software functions of the computer installation at the decision-making level.
To provide technical expertise required to support, evaluate, development, testing and implementation of computer software BI applications.
Manages projects, evaluates and integrates appropriate technologies, helps drive repeatable and extensible solutions for the Commercial Business
The position will primarily be focused on aligning information delivery to the needs of the business.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Create and maintain detailed documentation for all processes and procedures required to perform the BI Developer role.
- To respond timeously to customer queries and to provide feedback
- Maintain current knowledge of all relevant technological developments and seek opportunities to deploy new technologies
- Design and develop cost effective solutions that meet functional, technical, and performance requirements
- Map business requirements to technology capability
- Identify gaps and omissions in the end-to-end solutions
- Ensure project deliverables for completeness, quality, and compliance with established project standards
- Identify, clarify, and resolve system development and maintenance activity issues and risks, escalating them as needed
- Good understanding of the solution technology components and how they are used together.
- Create BI solutions in compliance with requirements and established architectural standards and guidelines
- Document and communicate the status of progress against plans, taking corrective action as necessary
- Develop and deploy dashboards, visualizations and autonomous and dynamic reporting interfaces to be distributed to stakeholders via the BI reporting platform (Qlikview, Qlik Sense, Power BI, n-Printing), web portal, mobile, tablet devices, widgets and email
Key Duties and Responsibilities/Missions:
The Business Intelligence Developer works closely with the Sales Force Effectiveness (SFE) / Business Intelligence Manager and Commercial business
To deliver fit for business reporting solutions.
Key Technologies that will be supported
- SSIS
- Datawarehouse
- ETL processes / procedures
- Qliksense
- Qliksense Sever and Management Tool
- Qlik NPrinting
Key Datasets that will be supported (but not limited to:)
- Daily Sales
- In Market / B2B Performance Models – SA/ SSA
- Third Party Performance Reports
- Finance Models
- SFE (Sales Force Effectiveness) Models
- Core deliverables would be:
- Sales and marketing – assist with training and direction
- Downloading of external documents and models and to make it available to the business
- Incentive calculations (monthly or quarterly)
- Data validation on all external and internal data audits / models
- Liaison with commercial functions on all aspects relating to analysis, reporting, training requirements etc.
- Monthly market performance reporting
- Ad-hoc executive and non-executive data analysis and reporting
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Qualification in Business administration/ IT / related field
- Matric / Grade 12
- Min 3 Years’ experience with mentioned BI systems
- Extensive experience of developing, maintaining and managing the implementation BI Tools (server and Local)
- Strong leadership and organizational skills;
- A proven ability to constantly challenge and improve existing processes and systems;
- Must have excellent communication skills and can communicate professionally on detailed Commercial strategies plans;
- High sense for Business Acumen;
- Ability to interact with all levels of staff;
- Able to work under pressure – a calm, organized approach, and ability to prioritize;
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;
- A self-starter with a high degree of analytical rigor;
- Customer centric;
- Excellent Decision-Making skills
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree