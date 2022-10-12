Business Information Analyst

OBJECTIVE:

The primary purpose of the role is to support the implementation, enhancement, and maintenance of Business Intelligence applications and custom solutions to help drive business efficiency and achieve strategic goals.

To provide the technical expertise required to support and advance application and system software functions of the computer installation at the decision-making level.

To provide technical expertise required to support, evaluate, development, testing and implementation of computer software BI applications.

Manages projects, evaluates and integrates appropriate technologies, helps drive repeatable and extensible solutions for the Commercial Business

The position will primarily be focused on aligning information delivery to the needs of the business.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Create and maintain detailed documentation for all processes and procedures required to perform the BI Developer role.

To respond timeously to customer queries and to provide feedback

Maintain current knowledge of all relevant technological developments and seek opportunities to deploy new technologies

Design and develop cost effective solutions that meet functional, technical, and performance requirements

Map business requirements to technology capability

Identify gaps and omissions in the end-to-end solutions

Ensure project deliverables for completeness, quality, and compliance with established project standards

Identify, clarify, and resolve system development and maintenance activity issues and risks, escalating them as needed

Good understanding of the solution technology components and how they are used together.

Create BI solutions in compliance with requirements and established architectural standards and guidelines

Document and communicate the status of progress against plans, taking corrective action as necessary

Develop and deploy dashboards, visualizations and autonomous and dynamic reporting interfaces to be distributed to stakeholders via the BI reporting platform (Qlikview, Qlik Sense, Power BI, n-Printing), web portal, mobile, tablet devices, widgets and email

Key Duties and Responsibilities/Missions:

The Business Intelligence Developer works closely with the Sales Force Effectiveness (SFE) / Business Intelligence Manager and Commercial business

To deliver fit for business reporting solutions.

Key Technologies that will be supported

SSIS

Datawarehouse

ETL processes / procedures

Qliksense

Qliksense Sever and Management Tool

Qlik NPrinting

Key Datasets that will be supported (but not limited to:)

Daily Sales

In Market / B2B Performance Models – SA/ SSA

Third Party Performance Reports

Finance Models

SFE (Sales Force Effectiveness) Models

Core deliverables would be:

Sales and marketing – assist with training and direction

Downloading of external documents and models and to make it available to the business

Incentive calculations (monthly or quarterly)

Data validation on all external and internal data audits / models

Liaison with commercial functions on all aspects relating to analysis, reporting, training requirements etc.

Monthly market performance reporting

Ad-hoc executive and non-executive data analysis and reporting

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Qualification in Business administration/ IT / related field

Matric / Grade 12

Min 3 Years’ experience with mentioned BI systems

Extensive experience of developing, maintaining and managing the implementation BI Tools (server and Local)

Strong leadership and organizational skills;

A proven ability to constantly challenge and improve existing processes and systems;

Must have excellent communication skills and can communicate professionally on detailed Commercial strategies plans;

High sense for Business Acumen;

Ability to interact with all levels of staff;

Able to work under pressure – a calm, organized approach, and ability to prioritize;

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills;

A self-starter with a high degree of analytical rigor;

Customer centric;

Excellent Decision-Making skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position