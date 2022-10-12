Consumers want more transparency on how businesses handle their data

Cisco’s 2022 Consumer Privacy Survey, an annual global review of consumers’ perceptions and behaviours on data privacy, highlights the critical need for further transparency as consumers say their top priority is for organisations to be more transparent on how they use their personal data.

The survey also showed that while, in theory, consumers are supportive of AI (with 54% willing to share their anonymised data to improve AI products), many (65%) have lost trust in organisations due to their use of AI.

“Organisations need to explain their data practices in simple terms and make them readily available so that customers and users can understand what is going on with their data. It is not just legally required; trust depends on it,” says Harvey Jang, Cisco Vice-President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer.

This year, 81% of respondents agreed that the way an organisation treats personal data is indicative of how it views and respects its customers – the highest percentage since Cisco began tracking it in 2019.

Consumers Are Increasingly Taking Action

In response to the erosion of trust in organisations’ ability to protect data, many consumers are taking action to better protect their data themselves including:

• 76% say they would not buy from a company who they do not trust with their data

• 37% indicated they had indeed switched providers over data privacy practices

• 53% say they manage their cookie settings from a website before accepting

• 46% of those with a home listening device say they turn it off regularly to protect their privacy

Disconnect Between Business and Consumers When It Comes to AI

Ever-evolving technologies make it difficult for consumers to trust companies with their data. Most respondents believe the potential benefits of AI outweigh the risk, provided proper de-identification is in place, with 54% willing to share their anonymised personal data to help improve AI-based products and decision-making.

However, there is a disconnect between businesses and consumers: while 87% of organisations believe they have processes in place to ensure automated decision-making is done in accordance with customer expectations, 60% of respondents expressed concern about how organisations are using their personal data for AI. Powerful steps organisations can take to address this include giving consumers the opportunity to opt-out of the AI application and explain how their AI application works.

Desire for Government to Play a Primary Role

Finally, more than half said national or local government should play the primary role when it comes to protecting consumers data. Many consumers do not trust private companies to be responsible with personal data on their own accord.

As governments and organisations continue to demand protections on data transferred outside their national borders, more are putting in place data localisation requirements, demanding data to be physically stored in the country or region where it was collected. Yet data localisation comes at a price. The Cisco 2022 Data Privacy Benchmark Study reported that 88% of surveyed organisations experience significant additional operational costs due to data localisation. Consumers are evenly split on the value of data localization (41% in favour, 41% against) if it adds cost to the products and services they buy.