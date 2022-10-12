Data Scientist – Sandton (Hybrid role) – R1.1m per annum cost to company at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you currently in a Data Science space and have the ability to use statistics, analyse complex data, simplify it, and present it more easily for others?

Can you analyse Large Data sets? Can you implement, optimise and Reduce?

You must be able to create data regression models!

The successful incumbent will be responsible to develop prototypes and proof of concepts for data science solutions.

Requirements:

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in Data Science role

Experience with R, Python, Matlab is required

Experience in programming in C# or C++, Java.

Experience working with large scale data etc.

Experience With Cloud Data Engineering Technologies Is Advantageous

Implement complex data projects

Modelling and visualising large sets of data using multiple platforms (Map/Reduce, Hadoop, Hive, Spark, Gurobi, Arena)

Solve big data problems and develop big data solutions

Distributed machine learning deployment

Data Mining

Data Warehousing

Financial modelling and analytics

Research and analytics

Strategy planning and execution

Qualifications

Degree/ Honours / PHD In Computer Science, Statistics, Or Operations Research

Data Engineering Certifications Such as Python, Microsoft, Aws, Hadoop, Big Data and Cloud Infrastructure Advantageous.

