Database Admin – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established company is recruiting for a
IT DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR
CENTURION
Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to proactively manage and maintain the performance, integrity and security of databases required for the optimal functioning of the business
What you will need?
- Matric
- 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
- Database technology certification
- 6 – 10 years database administration experience
-
DB2 and PostgreSQL experience essential
-
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- db2
- postgreSQL