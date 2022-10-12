Database Admin – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established company is recruiting for a

IT DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR

CENTURION

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the role is to proactively manage and maintain the performance, integrity and security of databases required for the optimal functioning of the business

What you will need?

Matric

3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science

Database technology certification

6 – 10 years database administration experience

DB2 and PostgreSQL experience essential

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

db2

postgreSQL

