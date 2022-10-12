Database Admin

Oct 12, 2022

A well-established company is recruiting for a
IT DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR
CENTURION

Purpose of the role:
The purpose of the role is to proactively manage and maintain the performance, integrity and security of databases required for the optimal functioning of the business

What you will need?

  • Matric
  • 3-year degree/diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science
  • Database technology certification
  • 6 – 10 years database administration experience

  • DB2 and PostgreSQL experience essential

  • Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
    If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

  • db2
  • postgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.