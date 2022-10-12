Developer

Oct 12, 2022

Ideal profile requirements:

5-7 years of experience with C

  • must currently be working with the technology
  • must know how to write clean and efficient code
  • must be aware of clean architecture

3-5 years with .net core web api’s

  • must currently be working with the technology
  • must understand the lifecycles
  • must understand api security works
  • must have done integrations into other api’s

5-7 years of SQL experience

  • must currently be working with the technology
  • must understand schemas and queries
  • must be able to troubleshoot bugs in massive stored procedure

3-5 years angular experience

  • must currently be working with the technology
  • must understand how to structure an application
  • must understand styling

3-5 years of Entity Framework experience

  • must currently be working with the technology
  • must understand how it works from end to end

3-5 years of .net MVC, Linq to SQL

  • must understand structure and lifecycle
  • must understand Linq queries

1-3 years of windows services

  • must understand support and maintenance

5-7 years with git GIT

  • must currently be working with the technology
  • must understand how merging works
  • must understand what a branching strategy is

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • linq
  • .Net
  • C#
  • angular
  • .net core

